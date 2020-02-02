18,000 chickens culled after H5N1 bird flu cases in Hunan
BEIJING: A city in China's central Hunan province reported that it had culled almost 18,000 chickens after an outbreak of H5N1 bird flu, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in statement on its website Saturday.
The statement didn't say when the outbreak occurred, or when the cull
happened. Hunan is next to Hubei, the epicenter of the separate coronavirus
outbreak.
The avian influenza, found in a farm in Shaoyang City, killed 4,500 chickens, more than half the farm's flock, the ministry said.
The city culled almost 18,000 poultry after the outbreak. The statement said the outbreak was of a "highly pathogenic subtype" of the H5N1 flu.
Since 2003, the H5N1 avian flu has killed 455 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Out on walk, Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of...2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
AAP demands campaign ban, arrest of Adityanath2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Promises galore: Unemployment allowance & cashback schemes2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Second Coronavirus case reported from Kerala2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT
NIA raids Sarpanch and OGWs houses in S Kashmir2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT