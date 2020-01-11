18 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan
Kabul: Afghan forces, during a cleanup operation, have killed at least 18 Taliban militants in the country's Takhar province, officials said on Saturday.
The operation, backed by military planes, was conducted over the last two days in the troubled Darqad district of the province, resulting in the death of at least 18 Taliban fighters and injury of 11 others, Xinhua reported citing an Army statement.
The government forces also cleared Norkhil village of the insurgents and destroyed three of their hideouts, during the mop-up, the statement said.
Taliban militants who are in control of parts of the restive Darqad district have not commented yet.
