16 children killed, 45 hurt in Ukraine

Kyiv: Ukraine's president says 16 Ukrainian children have been killed and another 45 have been injured in the Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message Monday that every crime, every shelling by the occupiers bring our partners and us even closer.

He hailed the sanctions that the West slapped on Russia, saying they have brought the Russian currency down. Zelenskyy asked the European Union a special quick path to membership.

Zelenskyy said that over 4,500 Russian troops have been killed and called on Russian soldiers to lay down their guns and leave. Don't trust you commanders, don't trust your propaganda, just save your lives, he said. Geneva The U.N.'s top human rights body has agreed to hold an urgent debate on the situation in Ukraine.