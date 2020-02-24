15 injured in Baghdad clashes
Baghdad: At least 15 people were injured in clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces in Iraq's capital city of Baghdad, an Interior Ministry official said.
The clashes erupted on Sunday evening when demonstrators tried to storm al-Khalani Square in downtown Baghdad, prompting the security forces to use tear gas, smoke canisters and fire bullets in the air to disperse dozens of protesters, who threw stones and water bottles on the troops, the official told Xinhua news agency.
The clashes resulted in the wounding and suffocating of 15 protesters, while several security members were also wounded in the clashes, the official said.
Mass anti-government demonstrations have been taking place in Baghdad and other cities in central and southern Iraq since October 2019, demanding comprehensive reform, fight against corruption, better public services and more job opportunities.
