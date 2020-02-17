14 test positive among US plane evacuees from Japan virus ship: State Dept
Washington: Fourteen people who had tested positive for the new coronavirus were among the more than 300 US citizens and family members evacuated by plane from a quarantined ship in Japan, the US State Department said Monday.
The passengers had already disembarked from the Diamond Princess and were preparing to return to the United States on chartered aircraft when US officials were informed 14 of them who had been tested days earlier were positive for COVID-19, it said in a joint statement with the Department of Health and Human Services.
"These individuals were moved in the most expeditious and safe manner to a specialized containment area on the evacuation aircraft to isolate them in accordance with standard protocols," it said.
"During the flights, these individuals will continue to be isolated from the other passengers." The first flight is due to land shortly at a US Air Force base in California, where all passengers will undergo 14 days quarantine.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Bhima-Koregaon: Maharashtra to conduct parallel probe17 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
AIADMK govt will protect the interests of minorities: TN17 Feb 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Bodies of 3 relatives of Telangana MLA found in canal17 Feb 2020 11:30 AM GMT
AAP to strengthen base in UP, to launch membership drive:...17 Feb 2020 11:27 AM GMT
Water goes to Satyendar Jain, Rai gets environment,...17 Feb 2020 11:15 AM GMT