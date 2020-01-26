14 dead in Brazil heavy rains
Brasilia: At least 14 people were killed due to heavy rains that lashed the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, authorities said.
The victims were reported from the Belo Horizonte city and the metropolitan areas of Ibirite and Betim, Xinhua news agency reported citing the authorities as saying on Saturday.
In addition to the deaths, seven people were injured, 2,590 were forced to evacuate, and 911 were sheltered.
According to Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology, Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state, registered 171.8 mm of rainfall over the course of 24 hours on Friday, the highest recorded precipitation in the area in 110 years.
