10 killed in attack on church in Burkina Faso
Ouagadougou: In the latest attack on a religious institution in the unstable West African nation of Burkina Faso, armed men killed as many as 10 people.
The assailants attacked a church in the Yagha province of the Sahel region during a religious ceremony on Sunday. They fled taking the church pastor along, reported Anadolu Agency on Monday.
The state of emergency in the northern part of the country, which ended on January 12, has been extended for another year to support the fight against terrorism. The emergency is declared in seven of the 13 regions in the country.
Nearly 700 people have been killed by terrorist organisations in the last four years. As many as 270,000 people have abandoned their homes due to unrest, the media report said.
