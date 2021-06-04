10 killed, 16 hurt in road mishaps in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured in two separate road mishaps in Pakistan on Friday, police said.

Six persons were killed and 16 others injured when a speeding car collided with a bus near Tando Masti area of Khairpur district in Sindh province.

Police said a tyre of the car burst which caused the accident. Rescue workers reached the spot and shifted the victims to hospitals in the area.

In another accident, a bus hit a motorcycle on Ferozepur Road in Lahore, killing four people. Police said the four victims belonged to the same family.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan and most of them are caused due to careless driving, rickety vehicles and bad roads.