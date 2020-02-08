1 killed, 7 injured in Los Angeles hotel fire
Los Angeles: At least one person was killed and seven others were injured after a fire erupted in a Los Angeles hotel, authorities said.
Emergency crews were called to the two-storey building when the fire broke out at around 2 a.m. on Friday, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Assistant Chief Jaime Moore was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.
The victim, located inside the building and described as a male adult, was pronounced dead at the scene,the LAFD said, adding two of the injured were in serious condition.
Investigators believed the fire was caused by combustible materials left too close to a heater.
"We need to give space heaters space... We need to have at least 36 inches of space from any combustible materials. It doesn't take a flame to actually ignite something, just that constant heat," a senior police official told the media.
It took more than 100 firefighters to extinguish the blaze.
