Twitter makes it easy to follow conversations on iOS

San Francisco: To make following conversation threads easy, micro blogging platform Twitter on Saturday rolled out a new reply layout for iOS devices. It will soon be rolled out for Android devices, according to media reports.

Twitter threads can sometimes be a bit confusing to follow, especially if your account is public and anybody can reply. The social network has started rolling out a feature that could help make them easier to parse, and will also ensure that you don't miss your friends' responses, according to a report in Engadget.

The new feature update draws a concrete line between a parent tweet and replies, with the replies indented slightly and connected by the series of vertical and horizontal lines.

Twitter Support has posted on the website that the platform's iOS app will now show responses to your tweets from people you follow as threaded replies.

The "new layout makes it easier to see who's replying to who," Twitter said. While the feature is only making its way to iOS devices right now, it won't be exclusively available to iPhone users, the report added.