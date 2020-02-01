Twitter makes it easy to follow conversations on iOS
San Francisco: To make following conversation threads easy, micro blogging platform Twitter on Saturday rolled out a new reply layout for iOS devices. It will soon be rolled out for Android devices, according to media reports.
Twitter threads can sometimes be a bit confusing to follow, especially if your account is public and anybody can reply. The social network has started rolling out a feature that could help make them easier to parse, and will also ensure that you don't miss your friends' responses, according to a report in Engadget.
The new feature update draws a concrete line between a parent tweet and replies, with the replies indented slightly and connected by the series of vertical and horizontal lines.
Twitter Support has posted on the website that the platform's iOS app will now show responses to your tweets from people you follow as threaded replies.
The "new layout makes it easier to see who's replying to who," Twitter said. While the feature is only making its way to iOS devices right now, it won't be exclusively available to iPhone users, the report added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Citizenship Amendment Act : Opposing it is betrayal1 Feb 2020 1:40 PM GMT
Gateway to the South1 Feb 2020 1:38 PM GMT
Galleries weigh in on relevance of an art marketplace1 Feb 2020 1:38 PM GMT
LIC will be IPO of the decade; will provide huge fillip to...1 Feb 2020 1:30 PM GMT
Govt permits five-fold increase in deposit insurance cover...1 Feb 2020 1:15 PM GMT