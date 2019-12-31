Sony files patent for new PlayStation controller
Tokyo: Sony has filed a patent for a new PlayStation controller with World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the latest design adds two new buttons to the design.
It looks remarkably similar to the current DualShock 4 but with a couple of extra buttons on the rear and one major omission: the PS button on the front, news portal pocket-lint.com reported on Monday.
On the other side, the backside is the exact same but includes two new configurable buttons, which means one can program them to perform the same function of another button.
The latest design also shows a USB Micro-B charger, suggesting that this new controller could work with the PlayStation 4.
There is a chance that this design shown in the patent might not be final or comprehensive.
It is also not certain that it will actually arrive, since the designs were revealed as part of a patent application granted on December 26, one can expect them to launch soon.
