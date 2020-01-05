Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Creating waves in India

New Delhi: German company Sennheiser is one of the popular premium audio brands in India and its new active noise-cancelling headphones - -- Momentum Wireless 3 for Rs 34,990 -- are now creating waves.

Here is what we feel after using the latest Sennheiser product for a couple of days.

For a comfortable all-day listening, the headphones features genuine leather and soft padding on earpads and headband.

The device features adjustable headband, crafted from pearl-blasted stainless steel sliders with a shiny logo.

The metal hinges above each earpads and allows the Momentum 3 to fold inwards, rather than flat, unlike the latest models from Sony and Bose.

The latest headphone comes with an attractive case with built-in pocket that contains cable for wired listening, and a USB-C cable for charging.

The headphones feature three active noise cancellation modes and transparent hearing functionality.

While Max is the highest level of noise cancellation, Anti-Wind mode provides slightly less cancellation and there is also an Anti-Pressure mode.

With Sennheiser Smart Control app, one can customise the type and degree of noise cancellation.

Alternatively, the transparent hearing function lets listeners enjoy their music and still be aware of ambient sounds in their surroundings.

The speaker system is powered by 42mm transducers to reproduce the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording.

The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0.

The headphones feature one-touch access to voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. Pairing is effortless as well, thanks to NFC and an automatic pairing mode that makes setting up the initial activation a breeze.

Momentum Wireless 3 offers nearly 17-hour battery life, which is not bad, compared to Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones which offer a day-long backup.

One unique thing is that the headphones come with a built-in Tile tracker, which means they're difficult to misplace.

With the help of Tile app, you can 'call' their headphones when you can't find those, thanks to a Bluetooth tracker.

Conclusion: In terms of sound quality, the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 headphones is a good overall choice. The design and features are also better than its competitors at this price range.