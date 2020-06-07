Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Capture your world in brand new way

New Delhi: Known for taking bold steps for its premium-category smartphones, Samsung has created an industry-first device in Galaxy S20 Ultra that will fundamentally change the way people capture and experience their world, thanks to leading camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.

Under the Covid-19 lockdown for couple of months, Galaxy S20 Ultra is now available for sale in both online and offline modes, and a truly ultra-premium handset to flaunt at Rs 92,999 (12GB+128GB and expandable up to 1TB via a micro-SC card).

Taking on devices like the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Huawei Mate 30, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra device offers a never-before-seen 100x zoom on any smartphone ever (achieved by a combination of 10X Hybrid Optic Zoom and AI-driven Super Resolution Zoom).

Powered by Samsung's Space Zoom technology, the professional camera feature reveals things like faces and architectural details which cannot be captured with ordinary phones or with the naked eye.

The 6.9-inch device with Dynamic AMOLED display (120 Hz Refresh Rate, resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels along with a pixel density 509ppi) offers 8K video recording for the first-time in a smartphone – four times bigger than UHD and 16 times bigger than FHD.

You can also take high-resolution images from the 8K videos, post recording with the 8K Video Snap feature.

On the front, it houses the most-powerful selfie camera on a Galaxy phone yet – a 40MP sensor with pro-grade technology for stunning selfies.

Since the proof is in the pudding, Samsung pipped Huawei to become the top 5G smartphones vendor in the world in the first quarter of 2020, according to Strategy Analytics, leading the market by grabbing 34.4 per cent share. Popular 5G models for Samsung included the S20 5G and the S20 Ultra 5G in this quarter.

Coming back to the device, S20 Ultra which is powered by Exynos 990 SoC takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high-resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to "nona-binning" technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level.

The triple camera set-up includes a 108MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto camera and a 12MP wide-angle sensor.

Far beyond the 12MP category, Galaxy S20 Ultra gives you millions more pixels in each photograph, which means for the first time, you can pinch in for details you'd never have seen before.

In low light, the pro-grade camera system helped capture multiple photos at once, merging them into one stunning shot with less blur and noise.

With larger image sensors and AI, switching to Night Mode means you can shoot night-time scenes clearer.

While shooting people in action or kids running from one place to another, the larger sensor and anti-rolling stabiliser balances camera movement so the footage won't turn out blurry and unstable.

The 'Single Take' feature is essentially burst mode-turned-beast mode. With revolutionary AI, it lets shoot for up to 10 seconds and get back a variety of formats — meaning one can choose the best style for the moment without having to reshoot.

Just select 'Single Take' mode in the camera and tap the shutter. Move around for at least 3 seconds and up to 10 seconds to capture the whole scene.

The device offers download speeds up to 2.0Gbps on LTE and secure Wi-Fi connections.

At 5000mAh, the battery is powerful but with a superfast screen refresh option kept open, it drains out quickly.

The S20 Ultra offers a Corning Gorilla Glass v6 protection, along with a water-resistant ability of up to 30 minutes.

Samsung has announced a limited period e-voucher offer worth Rs 4,000 for customers who pre-booked Galaxy S20 devices. Pre-booked S20 customers can avail an additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 with the upgrade offer on purchase of Galaxy S20 Ultra in India till June 15.

Alternatively, they can also avail a cashback of Rs 6,000 if the smartphone is purchased via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

What's more, S20 Ultra pre-booking customers can get Galaxy Buds+ worth Rs 11,990 for Rs 1,999.

Conclusion: If you already own Galaxy S20 or S20 Plus, stay there as all the three phones in the S20 series share the same core software and hardware, barring an exceptional camera and zoom technology on S20 Ultra.

If you are not in the Galaxy S20 ecosystem or aims to upgrade from the earlier Galaxy S series, S20 Ultra is out there for a marvelous camera experience.

It is time to capture the world around you in brand new way.