Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite in India for Rs 38,999

Gurugram: Samsung India on Tuesday brought much-anticipated Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone for a starting price of Rs 38,999 to India. It comes with 4500mAh battery, pro-grade camera and super-fast charging.

Galaxy Note10 Lite is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB variant. Both models come with 128GB internal memory.

With an upgrade offer of up to Rs 5,000, consumers can buy Galaxy Note10 Lite for Rs 33,999, the company said in a statement.

Pre-booking of Galaxy Note10 Lite will begin from later in the day at 2 p.m. and the device will go on sale from February 3 and will be available across major retail stores, online stores and Samsung.com.

The device supports expandable memory up to 1TB.

"With Galaxy Note10 Lite, consumers will get premium features at an accessible price point. Pro-Grade camera, Cinematic display, powerful processor and long-lasting battery make Galaxy Note10 Lite the most sought-after smartphone for the multitasking needs of millennials," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The device offers a wide 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, edge-to-edge Infinity-O display -- designed to provide a cinematic experience with more screen and less interruptions.

Galaxy Note10 Lite packs a Dual Pixel OIS (optical image specialisation) 12MP wide camera along with an Ultra Wide 12MP sensor and a 12MP Tele lens at the rear.

The camera system comes with a Super Steady mode that enables you to record hi-motion videos without the motion blur.

The device has 32MP selfie camera which has been upgraded for better low-light shots.

The Bluetooth-enabled S Pen allows users to personalize photos and videos with dynamic drawings, effects and animations and instantly converts handwritten notes to digital text.

The 'Air Command' feature of the S Pen allows users to click pictures, navigate through presentations and even edit videos like a pro, all with a simple click.

"At Samsung, we believe in delivering meaningful innovations that improve the lives of our consumers. Galaxy Note series is known for its differentiated experience that empowers users to explore infinite possibilities," said Babbar.

Like other premium Samsung smartphones, Galaxy Note10 Lite comes with Bixby virtual assistant, Samsung Pay, Samsung Health and defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox, Athat protects users' data against any tampering.