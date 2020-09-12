Samsung Galaxy M51: Forget power bank, keep the charger away

New Delhi: Monsters are not all that bad, ask kids. Even 'meanest monsters' can help you fight real-life problems and Samsungs new Galaxy 'M' smartphone M51 does just that: Break the cycle of constantly looking at how much battery is left in your device as you traverse through work and life balance 24/7.



M51 in your pocket means kissing a goodbye to the power bank and stop searching for a charger for the day on heavy-to-moderate usage -- streaming, online tutorials/video meets, calling, gaming, social media and more.

The price segment this eighth 'M' series smartphone has entered has super-hot OnePlus Nord as its nearest competitor (Nord's 8GB+128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999).

Galaxy M51 is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant -- Rs 1,000 cheaper than Nord's variant with the same storage.

However, M51 becomes the only device at that price point to take on Nord with its industry-first 7000mAh battery (with in-box Type C 25W superfast charger that recharges it in less than two hours) and becomes a clear winner on that front.

Galaxy M51 also has reverse charging and comes with a Type C to Type C cable.

OnePlus Nord packs a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. No space for further argument here.

Let us see what the 'meanest monster ever' (the 8GB+128GB variant in Electric Blue colour) has to offer to 'M' series fans in India.

Galaxy M51 is powered by a Snapdragon 730G chip with octa-core CPU running at 2.2 GHz, making it the most powerful M Series smartphone.

The Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU on Snapdragon 730G aims to deliver 15 faster graphics rendering, compared to the Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform, for a powerful gaming experience, as the 7000mAh battery backed by Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU supports extreme power efficiency, enabling much longer game time.

The 'intelligent' Qualcomm AI Engine, select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and true HDR gaming of the Snapdragon 730G, along with 4K HDR Video capture, brings richer graphics and cinema-quality processing to M51.

Galaxy M51 sports 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O display for an immersive experience.

The display is up to 13 per cent thinner and weighs up to 12 per cent lesser than conventional sAMOLED panels.

Galaxy M51 is slim at 9.5 mm and weighs 213 grams (OnePlus Nord, however, weighs 184 grams). But then, M51 packs a bigger 7000mAh battery.

The sAMOLED Plus panel displayed a wide range of colours with clarity.

Now camera that always becomes the talk of the town.

Galaxy M51 sports a quad-camera setup, with 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor for capturing stunning photos.

The 12MP Ultra-Wide lens on Galaxy M51 has a 123-degree field of view for capturing the world as you see it, while the dedicated 5MP Macro lens does a great job of capturing close-up shots. Galaxy M51's 5MP depth lens offers a 'live focus' feature.

Pictures came sharp, detailed and without much noise.

Galaxy M51 offers 4K recording and supports hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes. Galaxy M51's 32MP front camera also supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies.

The 'Single Take' feature is the USP that boosts the camera experience to a brand new level.

With 'Single Take', all you have to do is press record at the right moment and Galaxy M51 will capture the footage, up to 10 seconds of it, and then use artificial intelligence (AI) to produce up to 10 different outputs -- seven photos and three videos.

Back to phone storage.

Galaxy M51 has 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card through a dedicated slot (OnePlus Nord offers up to 256GB, not expandable via a microSD card).

Conclusion: Battery has been the single pain point for smartphone users. Although phones have super-fast charging technologies but batteries still drain so fast.

A monster 7000mAh battery in M51 comes as a huge respite.

The smartphone will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores on September 18 so this is your chance to stay charged on.

Embrace the 'meanest monster ever' and you won't regret your decision.