Samsung Galaxy A series may come with OIS tool next year

Seoul: Samsung is reportedly planning to bring the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature to the new Galaxy A phones next year.



The decision to add OIS on mid-range smartphones will likely give Samsung an edge over its competitors, reports GizmoChina.

OIS is normally found on high-end premium smartphones like Galaxy S and Note series.

According to the report, the first Galaxy A series of smartphones to come with OIS will be the successors to Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81 (Galaxy Note 10 Lite), and Galaxy A91 (Galaxy S10 Lite). All three are expected to launch next year.

By introducing premium features such as OIS and wireless charging on mid-range phones, Samsung can grow its business via Galaxy A series sales that may outnumber the sales of Galaxy S series models.

Samsung's OIS uses a combination of hardware and software processing that's advanced enough to deliver clear and sharp photos even in the low-light conditions.

The latest Galaxy A phone that Samsung launched last month was Galaxy A21s, with quad-camera system and 5,000mAh battery, at a starting price of Rs 16,499.