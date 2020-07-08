Samsung confirms 'Galaxy Unpacked' flagship launch on August 5

New Delhi: Samsung on Wednesday confirmed it will host a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 to debut the new Galaxy Note 20 series and a next-generation foldable device.



The event will begin at 7.30 pm India time, and will be live-streamed on the company's official website.

The smartphone maker has shared a video related to the event but hasn't revealed much in the teaser itself.

Ahead of the launch, some specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 series surfaced online.

The standard Galaxy Note 20 will sport a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1084x2345 resolution.

The top-end Note 20 smartphone will get slightly bigger and sport a massive 6.87-inch LTPO screen with an AMOLED panel.

Like Note 20, Note 20+ will also have support for 120Hz refresh rate but with QHD+ resolution of 1444x3096 pixels.

The smartphone maker may launch the Galaxy Note 20 with Snapdragon 865 processor or its custom Exynos 990 SoC, depending upon the region.

The processor could be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, which Samsung had previously started mass-producing.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to feature a 7.59-inch screen with 2213x1689 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.