Realme 6 phone series to be launched for both online, offline
New Delhi: The upcoming Realme 6 smartphone series will be launched in both online and offline segments for the first time and Realme 6 will be a Pro device while Realme 6 Pro will even be a premium all-rounder in mid-range segment.
According to sources, Realme 6 Pro will be launched in Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 price segment while Realme 6 will be priced in between Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000.
The devices are set to be launched in India on March 5.
The company has confirmed that there will be sufficient stock despite coronavirus concerns and users will be able to buy the devices both online and at retail stores with preferred partners as early as possible.
Both the devices will sport 64MP quad camera setup at the rear.
The models will have 90 Hz technology with punch hole display and 30W charging. The devices will have more flagship features and powerful camera.
The company will also launch a fitness band on March 5 that will go on sale right after the launch.
Realme has also started a Royal Club which is the privileged club allowing more benefits for the users.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre unleashing violence against anti-CAA protesters: CM29 Feb 2020 9:57 AM GMT
NTPC to start commercial operation of 800 mw unit of...29 Feb 2020 9:54 AM GMT
Nadal strolls into Acapulco final29 Feb 2020 9:27 AM GMT
Pro-CAA, 'shoot the traitors' slogans raised on Delhi Metro...29 Feb 2020 9:24 AM GMT
PWD, EDMC deploy cranes to clear streets in NE Delhi29 Feb 2020 9:20 AM GMT