Oppo, Vivo join Xiaomi for wireless file transfer protocol
Shenzhen: Chinese smartphone makers OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi on Thursday partnered to expand the peer-to-peer transmission alliance in the global market, while also welcoming more Android smartphone brands to join the movement.
"This three-brand partnership aims to bring the millions of OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi users across the world effortless and more user-centric file-sharing. This is a significant first step for OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi to better serve their users collectively, and we also welcome other Android smartphone brands to get involved and provide a more open, effortless, and interactive experience for users," Andy Wu, Vice President of OPPO and President of Software Engineering Business Division, said in a statement.
The alliance will allow users to transmit files, pictures and videos without the need for an internet connection and these smartphone makers teamed up to form the peer-to-peer transmission alliance under the protocol for high-speed WiFi Direct transfer across mobile devices.
According to the company, the file transfer function scans devices using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) that boasts a broader range as well as lower power consumption, and it transmits files using Wi-Fi P2P (Peer to Peer) technology, which is faster than Bluetooth but will not compromise users' Wi-Fi connectivity. This also delivers an average transfer speed of 20MB/s.
