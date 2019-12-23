Older PCs double productivity losses of SMBs: Microsoft India
New Delhi: Small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India with PCs that are more than four years old and are running older operating systems (OS) can see double productivity losses as compared to newer PCs, said a new study by Microsoft on Monday.
Not just work efficiencies, older PCs expose organisations to security vulnerabilities and IT threats. Nearly 43 per cent SMBs still own PCs that are more than four years old and are running older operating systems.
"Technology can be a real enabler for businesses, both small and large, and SMBs need to recognise the value that IT investment can bring to their present and future growth. SMBs employ over 110 million people in India, significantly contributing to India's economic growth," Farhana Haque, Group Director-Devices, Microsoft India, said in a statement.
The continued delay in SMBs' adoption of newer technological infrastructure across business functions was due to factors such as perceived app incompatibility and high costs associated with acquiring and maintaining new IT hardware and software.
Nearly two-thirds of SMBs surveyed (66 per cent) said they did not have a PC refresh policy nor were they actively pursuing it.
SMBs that have already embraced modern workplace strategy have experienced higher productivity, reduced costs, and enhanced security.
Ninety five per cent of the SMBs surveyed agreed that adopting new PCs has reduced overall maintenance costs and 83 per cent of them has seen higher productivity benefits.
