Next MacBook Pro may feature Intel's 10th Gen Ice Lake chips

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to launch a refreshed version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro in the first half of this year and now a new report claims that the new 13-inch machines could adopt Intel's 10th-generation Ice Lake chips.

The upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro would equipped with Intel's 10th-generation i7-1068NG7 Ice Lake 2.3GHz chip with 4.1GHz turbo boost capabilities, Mac Rumors reported on Friday.

As per reports, with this the new 13-inch machine Pro will be approximately 12 per cent faster than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro when it comes to CPU speed and close to 30 per cent faster when it comes to GPU performance.

Additionally, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020.

Kuo in a research note with TF International Securities said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.

As per report, Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map.

Additionally, Kuo also reiterated that Apple plans to release its low-cost iPhone "SE 2" in the first half of 2020 too.

IANS

