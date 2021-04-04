New software update fixes bug, improves OnePlus 9, 9 Pro

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for its recently launched smartphones, OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, for limited users right now.



The new update -- OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 -- bumps up the Android security patch levels on both smartphones to March 2021 and comes with tonnes of improvements and bug fixes, GSMArena reported on Saturday.

The new update will improve the sharpness, noise and white balance of the rear camera and will also fix the white balance performance of the front camera.

Users will also find a better zoom performance and camera stability in the new update, the report said.

The update is seeding in India, Europe, and North America for both smartphones, but do note that it has different firmware versions for all regions.

The new update will also improve WhatsApp's video clarity when giving video calls.

The OnePlus 9 series comes a new flagship camera system in partnership with legendary professional camera manufacturer Hasselblad.

It offers latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, the superior Fluid Display 2.0 with a DisplayMate A+ rating, and industry-challenging fast charging solutions, Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless.

The OnePlus 9 Pro (12GB+256GB) starts at Rs 64,999 and OnePlus 9 (8GB+128GB) is priced at Rs 49,999.