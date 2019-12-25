Microsoft, Oracle expand Cloud partnership to Canada

(10:46)



San Francisco, Dec 25 (IANS) Oracle and Microsoft have expanded their Cloud partnership to now help customers in Canada run their mission-critical workloads across Oracle Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

"Our new interconnect location means enterprises can now build workloads that seamlessly interoperate between Microsoft and Oracle cloud regions in Canada. This interconnect builds on an existing partnership announced in June last year," Vinay Kumar, Vice President, Product Management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said in a statement.

The partnership has received a huge amount of interest, as 80 per cent of enterprises use a combination of Microsoft and Oracle software to run their businesses.

These workloads include financial planning, inventory, sales applications -- and their underlying databases.

"The expansion will give more customers direct, fast and highly reliable network connectivity between Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud, while providing first-class customer service and support that enterprises have come to expect from the two companies," said Kumar.

The global demand for running applications and databases in multi-cloud environments continues to accelerate.

"With the new interconnect, our Canadian customers can now take advantage of a nearly seamless cloud integration between the world's largest enterprise cloud providers, Microsoft and Oracle," said Clay Magouyrk, senior vice president of engineering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Microsoft and Oracle plan to make the direct interconnect available in additional regions, including on the US West Coast, in a US Government specific region, in Asia, and in the European Union.

Earlier this year, Oracle and Microsoft created an interconnect in Ashburn (North America), Azure US East, and in London.

(Image from zdnet.com)