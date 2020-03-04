Microsoft, Accenture team up to boost social enterprises

New Delhi: Microsoft on Wednesday announced a partnership with Accenture to help deepen the reach of entrepreneurs and start-ups that are focused on social impact and sustainability.

The joint initiative will provide hands-on support and technologies to social enterprises, helping them to build scalable solutions and business models that can lead to more tangible and lasting benefits for a greater number of people around the world.

Through the programme, Microsoft Research India and Accenture Labs will help social enterprise startups test and validate proof-of-concepts, conduct design thinking sessions to help them re-envision the impact of their solutions and provide support in exploring and using Microsoft technologies.

"Startups in the social impact and sustainability space are among the world's most inspiring organisations," Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations, said in a statement.

"By empowering them, our goal is to help change the lives of a million people," Courtois said.

With a particular focus on the areas of agriculture, education and healthcare, the programme will initially engage with start-ups in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, leveraging the Microsoft Research India Center for Societal impact through Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (SCAI).

"Our experience shows that by applying emerging technologies to critical challenges facing society, we can accelerate social transformation," said Paul Daugherty, Group Chief Executive, Accenture Technology and Chief Technology Officer at Accenture.

"This collaboration is a great illustration of delivering on 'value' and 'values' - creating tangible business and social value while aligning with people's values," Daugherty said.