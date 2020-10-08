Mi Smart Band 5: Hassle-free budget fitness wearable

New Delhi: Upgrading its popular Mi Smart Band series, Xiaomi has launched a budget-friendly next-generation fitness tracker Mi Smart Band 5 for just Rs 2,499 in India ahead of the festive season.



Mi Smart Band 5 comes with an upgraded and large display which means 20 per cent more screen.



It sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED display while its predecessor Mi Smart Band 4 offered a 0.95-inch AMOLED display.



The wearable also comes with all-new hassle-free magnetic charging.



We used the smart band for a couple of days. Let's see how it fares.



Mi Smart Band 5 looks almost identical to its predecessor Mi Smart Band 4 but makes some notable improvements. The overall design and look of the band is impressive.



Not just activity tracking or wellness tracking, in terms of design, weight and battery this smart band has ticked the right boxes.



In comparison with Huawei Band 4, which costs Rs 1,999 and sports a 0.96-inch TFT LCD display, the Mi Smart Band 5 has outshined others in this segment with its big 1.1-inch AMOLED display which is lighter and more comfortable on the wrist.



The big change here is that users don't need to remove the strap to charge the band like the previous trackers as Xiaomi has introduced magnetic charging in the new generation.



Another plus is that unlike Mi Band 4, it comes with unlimited watch faces and the user can customise it as well.



The display of the band is sharp and bright. It offers no buttons on the sides which gives it a simple yet attractive look.



There's only a single touch button, at the bottom of the screen.



The device offers 11 professional sports modes that track all indoor and outdoor activities like walking, running, yoga, rowing machine, jump rope and many more.



Also, the Mi Smart Band 5 features an all-new women's health tracking that helps record the menstrual cycle/ovulation phases and provides useful reminders -- which make this tracker better than other fitness bands.



The device includes improved 24-hour continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring due to the improved PPG biosensors.



When paired, it also keeps a check on stress levels by giving alerts and suggestions for relaxation.



It can record your heart rate 24/7, even while you sleep. The band also include features like, phone unlocking, do not disturb, find my phone, the music control, weather details, and camera shutter.



The band also comes with a water-resistant build that is 5-ATM rated, which means the device can resist water in up to 50 metres depth for 10 minutes. It can be worn while showering or swimming in a shallow-water pool.



The Mi Smart Band 5 offers long-lasting battery backup that lasts until three weeks with power-saving mode enabled.



The band didn't disappoint on daily usage.



Mi Smart Band 5 comes in five different colours -- Black, Teal, Purple, Navy Blue and Orange.



Conclusion: If you are looking for an affordable smart fitness band, Mi Smart Band 5 meets your demands. It offers great value with lots of new features and improvements.