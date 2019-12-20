LG rolls out dual display smartphone for Rs 49,999 in India

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant LG Electronics on Friday unveiled the LG G8XThinQ, its newest G series smartphone with dual screen for Rs 49,999 in India.

"We are delighted to introduce LG G8X ThinQ to our consumers with dual screen as a differentiated factor. It comes with two displays allowing two apps running parallel on each screen thus making multitasking much easier for its users," said Advait Vaidya, Business Head - Mobile Division, LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the device features two identical 6.4-inch OLED displays with an in-display fingerprint sensor for an easier locking and unlocking the device.

The device houses a 12MP standard and a 13MP super wide camera at the back along with a 32MP front camera.

According to the company, the device features two 1.2W speakers which aims to deliver bold, balanced stereo sound while the 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC tuned by Meridian Audio for better smartphone sound.

On the recording end, the phone features a microphone which is automatically turned up when capturing video to ensure that sounds are recorded in vivid detail for the most captivating, Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) recordings.

Additionally, the LG Smart Keyboard converts the dual screen into a mini-laptop for on-the-go use. The bottom display transforms into a full-screen virtual keyboard making it easier to write emails, edit presentations, text, or search the web in full-screen on the top display.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

