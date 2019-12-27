It's now easier for YouTube creators to address copyright issues
San Francisco: In a bid to make things easier for creators when dealing with copyright issues, YouTube has updated its Studio Dashboard so that users can now have a clearer view of which videos contain copyrighted material and have the option to quickly removing the offending sections.
The videos tab shows a new column called "Restrictions," which lets creators quickly see which uploads are affected.
Clicking through shows details like which parts of the video contain the offending media, who initiated the claim and who owns the copyrighted content. If the claim is for a piece of music, the user can replace or mute the track, Engadget reported on Friday.
Notably, copyright disputes between creators and music labels or third-party companies are a consistent problem on the video sharing platform.
This update will help creators keep their videos monetised, but it doesn't address the underlying issue, the report added.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Electrification of Konkan rail to be complete in 1 yr:27 Dec 2019 12:30 PM GMT
Four men killed in road accident in Punjab27 Dec 2019 12:01 PM GMT
CAA will not be implemented in Bengal as long as I am...27 Dec 2019 11:59 AM GMT
Onion at eye-watering Rs 150/kg; imports underway27 Dec 2019 11:56 AM GMT
Motorcyclist killed in road accident in city27 Dec 2019 11:47 AM GMT