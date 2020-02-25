iQOO brings its first 5G smartphone in India
Mumbai: Chinese behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO on Tuesday launched its first flagship smartphone iQOO 3 with 5G capabilities in India, starting from Rs 36,990.
The smartphone will be available in three colour options and three variants -- Rs 36,990 (8+128GB 4G), Rs 39,990 (8+256GB 4G) and Rs 44,990 (12+256GB 5G).
The device will go on sale starting from March 4 at 12 noon on Flipkart and iqoo.com, said the company.
"With iQOO 3, we have introduced industry's latest innovations like 5G enabled Snapdragon 865 processor for tech-savvy buyers. iQOO 3 offers highly personalized, cutting-edge and innovative solutions that make it easy for users to get the most out of their device," said Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing, iQOO India.
The smartphone is equipped with 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR 10+ standard certification which supports HDR high-dynamic range video-content playback.
According to the company, the device has the 180Hz Super Touch Response rate, which can improve the screen touch scan frequency by 50 per cent from 120hz standard.
The device is powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and features quad-camera setup -- 48MP main camera, 13MP Telephoto (20X Zoom), 13MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP Bokeh camera. There is also a 16MP front camera.
The device houses 4,440mAh battery and also comes with the latest 55W Super FlashCharge Technology that can charge 50 per cent of battery in just 15 minutes.
Additionally, the phone comes with a new in-display fingerprint sensor with GX Chip that claims to unlock the device in 0.31 seconds when the screen is off.
