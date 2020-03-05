Google to open its 2nd India Cloud region in 2021

New Delhi: Google on Thursday announced plans to open its second Cloud region in India -- in Delhi next year -- and help regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services, as well as public sector organisations across the country to achieve their Cloud goal.



Google launched the Mumbai region in 2017. The new cloud region will expand Google's existing network, which stands at eight regions in the Asia Pacific and 22 regions globally.

"At Google Cloud, our mission is to accelerate every organisation's ability to transform through data-powered innovation with leading infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise designed to meet our customers where they are on their journey to the cloud," said Rick Harshman, Managing Director, Google Cloud Asia Pacific.

As the company's customers in India grow and diversify, Google cloud regions bring Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services to organisations in industries like media and entertainment, retail and manufacturing.

The Google Cloud Platform is enabling customers such as L&T Finance, Manipal Hospital Group, Reliance Mutual Fund, Royal Enfield, TechMahindra, Truecaller, and many more to deliver high performing and secure Cloud-based services to their users.

The Delhi cloud region will have three zones to protect against service disruptions.

"2020 is already shaping up to be a great year for Google Cloud in India, and we look forward to helping businesses and governments solve their most complex challenges and create value for years to come," said Harshman.

The region will also include a portfolio of key GCP products, offer lower latency to nearby users, and, when combined with the existing region in Mumbai, enable geographically separate in-country disaster recovery for the customers' mission-critical applications.

"With access to faster compute power, we can also on-board consumers more efficiently. Our rural businesses have clocked a disbursement CAGR of 60 per cent over the past three years," said Sunil Prabhune, Chief Executive-Rural Finance, and Group Head-Digital, IT and Analytics, L&T Financial Services.

Today, customers in more than 150 countries are using Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

Mukesh Rathi who is CIO and Chief Digital Officer at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories added: "A Delhi cloud region shows we are working with a cloud provider that shares our commitment to high-quality in-market and multinational services".