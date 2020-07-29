Google Stadia tests game streaming on a 4G or 5G network

San Francisco: Google has announced a new Stadia experiment that lets users play games on mobile devices over 4G and 5G cellular networks.



Until now, subscribers were only able to use the game-streaming service on Android devices only when connected to steady Wi-Fi.

"If you would like to be part of this Experiment, you can opt in to cellular play by opening the Stadia app on an Android phone, clicking on your avatar in the top right corner, selecting Experiments, and then choosing Use Mobile Data. We'll have more opt-in programs in the future as we bring even more helpful features to Stadia," the company said in a statement.

However, Google has not detailed how much data streaming a game on Stadia will consume. Also, it is unclear at what resolution the games will be playable over 4G or 5G networks.

The new Stadia test went live on Tuesday and has started appearing for users.

US based search engine giant recently added the OnePlus 5, 6 as well as 7 series smartphones to the list of supported devices for its Stadia game-streaming platform.

The game streaming service already supports the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, as well as other Android devices like Google's Pixel 2, 3, 4 series, Samsung's Galaxy S8, S9 and S10 series.

The following OnePlus models are now fully compatible with Stadia: OnePlus 5 and 5T, OnePlus 6 and 6T, OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G. These OnePlus phones join the latest OnePlus smartphones and a host of other fully-supported devices where you can enjoy your Stadia library.