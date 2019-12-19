Google Stadia adds Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2





San Francisco: Google's game streaming platform Stadia has been live for more than a month and now, is delivering the last batch of games it promised for 2019, including Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 while Ghost Recon Breakpoint is coming soon.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the first game to offer Google's promised Stream Connect feature that lets players see their teammates' screens so they can coordinate, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

Google has also confirm four games for 2020 they are Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077, Gods and Monsters, and Watch Dogs: Legion, while none of them have confirmed release dates for Stadia.

Additionally, Stadia Founder's Edition users are going to receive a holiday surprise, with an extra Buddy Pass that can be gifted to a friend or family member so they can test out Stadia for themselves.

The Buddy Pass gives a friend three months' free use of the Stadia Pro service.

This is the second Buddy Pass that Google is giving them for the holidays and as a part of its marketing campaign to promote Stadia.

As per report, the Buddy Pass needs to be activated within three months of being gifted, once it expires, the user will be charged $9.99/month for Stadia Pro unless the subscription is cancelled.

(Image Credit- bharatlive.in)

