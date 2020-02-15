Google removes ToTok app from Play Store again
San Francisco: Google has removed the popular messaging app ToTok amid claims that it is being used for spying by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government for mass surveillance for a second time.
The app was previously pulled from Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store in December.
ToTok was allegedly used by the country to track every conversation, movement, relationship, appointment, sound, and image of those who install it on their phones, 9to5Google reported on Friday.
According to the US officials familiar with the classified intelligence assessment, the app that works like Signal or Telegram has been downloaded millions of times on Android and iOS devices in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa and North America.
ToTok surged to become one of the most downloaded social apps in the US last week, according to app rankings and research firm App Annie.
An investigation by NYT found that the firm behind ToTok is known as Breej Holding which is a front firm affiliated with DarkMatter, an Abu Dhabi-based cyberintelligence and hacking firm.
DarkMatter is already under an FBI investigation for possible cybercrimes.
Earlier, the probe also linked ToTok to Pax AI, an Abu Dhabi-based data mining firm that appears to be tied to DarkMatter.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Govt closely monitoring agriculture credit given by banks:...15 Feb 2020 9:22 AM GMT
Jeep, man on Pune airport's runway force early takeoff of...15 Feb 2020 9:02 AM GMT
Missing youth found dead with slit throat in Muzaffarnagar15 Feb 2020 8:52 AM GMT
Kejriwal calls Cabinet ministers for dinner ahead of...15 Feb 2020 8:51 AM GMT
Fire at hotel basement in Delhi15 Feb 2020 8:40 AM GMT