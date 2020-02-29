Google adding free YouTube streaming, trials to Stadia soon
San Francisco: Google is working towards adding features including the highly-anticipated free tier, YouTube streaming, family game sharing to Stadia soon.
Google Stadia received an update today, bringing it to version 2.7, and introducing a few minor tweaks to the UI. Below the surface though, we find that Google is preparing to launch Stadia Base with a Stadia Pro free trial, as well as YouTube live streaming and more, 9to5 Google recently reported.
As it stands today, the Google Stadia app won't allow you to register an account if you don't have a code from a Stadia Founder's or Premiere Edition or a Buddy Pass.
But those days are numbered, as the free tier Stadia Base is launching sometime this year.
According to reports, Google may give people who sign up for new accounts one month of Stadia Pro for free.
Also, the APK indicates Google may limit new account signups to maintain a certain level of quality and performance for existing subscribers.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre unleashing violence against anti-CAA protesters: CM29 Feb 2020 9:57 AM GMT
NTPC to start commercial operation of 800 mw unit of...29 Feb 2020 9:54 AM GMT
Nadal strolls into Acapulco final29 Feb 2020 9:27 AM GMT
Pro-CAA, 'shoot the traitors' slogans raised on Delhi Metro...29 Feb 2020 9:24 AM GMT
PWD, EDMC deploy cranes to clear streets in NE Delhi29 Feb 2020 9:20 AM GMT