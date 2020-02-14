Facebook releases Pinterest clone 'Hobbi'
San Francisco: Social media giant Facebook has quietly released a new app like Pinterest called 'Hobbi', a photo and video sharing app designed for documenting users hobbies.
The app is available for iPhone users and it was created by New Product Experimentation (NPE) a team within Facebook tasked with experimenting new products and services, CNET reported on Thursday.
According to its page in the App Store, in this photo-sharing app one can capture and organise their creative process like cooking, baking, arts and crafts, fitness or home decor.
The app is currently available in 84 countries, including the US, Australia as well as Canada, according to Sensor Tower and has fewer than 5,000 downloads.
Facebook so far has launched just a handful of NPE Team-branded apps. Last year, it launched a chat app for making friends called Bump and a social music app Aux.
Additionally, a meme editor called Whale, has already shut down.
