Earn $20K for Microsoft's Xbox bug bounty programme
San Francisco: Microsoft has announced a new bug bounty programme for its video gaming service Xbox and would pay up to $20,000 to security researchers for reporting vulnerabilities.
The Xbox Bounty Programme invites gamers, security researchers, and others around the world to help identify security vulnerabilities in the Xbox Live network and services and share them with the Xbox team, the tech giant said in a statement on Thursday.
Qualified submissions are eligible for bounty rewards of $500 to $20,000.
"The goal of the bug bounty program is to uncover significant vulnerabilities that have a direct and demonstrable impact on the security of Microsoft's customers," said the company.
Security researchers can identify a previously unreported vulnerability that reproduces in Microsoft's latest, fully patched version of Xbox Live network and services.
Microsoft also offers similar programmes for its other services -- Microsoft Edge browser, 'Windows Insider' preview builds, Office 365, Azure Cloud.
For the Azure bug bounty programme, security researchers can earn up to $300,000.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Will make Ganga confluence of faith and economy:31 Jan 2020 1:45 PM GMT
Nirbhaya case: Delhi court postpones execution of death...31 Jan 2020 1:45 PM GMT
School headmistress, parent arrested for 'abuse' of Modi in...31 Jan 2020 1:15 PM GMT
Jamia firing: Accused sent to 14-day protective custody31 Jan 2020 1:00 PM GMT
Hopes dashed but will fight till convicts are hanged:...31 Jan 2020 12:46 PM GMT