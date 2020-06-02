Apple releases new iOS update with fixes for new jailbreak bug
San Francisco: Apple has released iOS 13.5.1 update with an important change that patches the vulnerability used by the Unc0ver jailbreak tool which was released last week and allegedly works on all recent versions of iOS, including iOS 13.5.
Jailbreaking an iPhone gives users root access to the entire iPhone OS, allowing them to install tweaks and other apps outside of Apple's App Store.
The updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
"This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users," the company said in a statement.
Apple said that the new iOS 13.5.1 update also comes with new Memoji stickers and other bug fixes and improvements.
In addition to iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1, Apple is releasing watchOS 6.2.6 and updates for HomePod and Apple TV, 9to5Mac reports.
To recall, Apple released iOS 13.5 last month with features such as Exposure Notification API.
The update also made it easier to unlock iPhone models with Face ID even wearing a mask. There were also enhancements for FaceTime group calls and Apple Music.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mumbai, adjoining districts put on alert in view of cyclone2 Jun 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Delhi Corona' App For Info On...2 Jun 2020 7:45 AM GMT
Apple releases new iOS update with fixes for new jailbreak...2 Jun 2020 6:35 AM GMT
Eisha Chopra: It's funny acting in a horror show2 Jun 2020 6:31 AM GMT
Curfew imposed in NYC as protesters loot stores across...2 Jun 2020 6:28 AM GMT