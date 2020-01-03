Apple may launch two 'iPhone SE 2' models in 2020
San Francisco: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch two 'iPhone SE 2' models in 2020, in different sizes.
The upcoming iPhone SE 2 models are expected to feature a 5.5 and a 6.1-inch LCD display, Digitimes reported recently.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also suggests there could be another "iPhone SE 2" model on the way, dubbed the "iPhone SE 2 Plus," but in the first half of 2021.
The initial model of the so-called ?iPhone SE 2? is expected to resemble the iPhone 8, including a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM.
The iPhone SE 2 models will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11's version.
This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S, even though the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.
The iPhone SE 2 models will not have the 3D Touch feature, removed from the iPhone 11 by the company. Also, it will use a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID.
The phone will have three colour options such as silver, space grey and red.
Earlier Kuo had said, Apple was preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Iran general's killing triggers global alarm3 Jan 2020 5:16 PM GMT
State Dept tells US citizens to leave Iraq 'immediately'3 Jan 2020 5:16 PM GMT
Soleimani should have been eliminated many years ago, says...3 Jan 2020 5:15 PM GMT
Iran warns of 'severe revenge' after Soleimani death3 Jan 2020 5:14 PM GMT
World cannot afford another war in Gulf3 Jan 2020 5:14 PM GMT