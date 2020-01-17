Apple may launch 5G iPad alongside iPhone 12 later this year
San Francisco: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its first-ever 5G iPad alongside the rumoured iPhone 12 in September.
For this, a Taiwanese component company Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reportedly broken into the supply chain for Apple's mmWave 5G iPhones and 5G iPads with its substrate-based FC_AiP (flip chip antenna-in-package) technology, Apple Insider reported recently.
Apple is expected to update the iPad Pro in early 2020, but a 5G model could debut later in the year.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020.
Kuo in a research note with TF International Securities said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.
As per the report, Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map.
Additionally, Kuo also reiterated that Apple plans to release its low-cost iPhone "SE 2" in the first half of 2020 too.
The iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11 version.
Kuo expects the device to look similar to the iPhone 8 and believes it will be a popular upgrade option for existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S owners.
(Image from phonearena.com)
