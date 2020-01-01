Apple granted patent for virtual speakers anywhere in room
San Francisco: Apple has been granted a new patent for virtual speakers in MacBook that can simulate sounds from anywhere in the room, making the users feel as if sound is coming from a different place than loudspeakers.
According to a report in 9to5Mac, it's a virtual acoustic system that works by using "crosstalk cancelling" technology which is a similar technique to noise-cancellation found in Apple AirPods Pro.
Crosstalk refers to the overlapping sound waves that the ears receive from the left and right channels of a speaker.
The effect is to allow audio signals to contain "spatial cues" that let a sound be positioned virtually in a space.
Apple has been granted a patent on the Crosstalk technology by the US Patent and Trademark Office that could bring new, more immersive audio applications in the future.
The tech giant originally filed for the patent in 2018.
Audio signal processing for virtual acoustics can greatly enhance a movie, a sports or a videogame, adding to the feeling of "being there".
An earlier Apple patent with built-in MacBook speakers positions Augmented Reality (AR) headphones as a business tool, ideal for better conference calls.
The patent for AR headphones will enable you to hear where people are located within a room even when they are not physically present.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Over 300 challans issued for drink-and-drive on New Year's...1 Jan 2020 8:32 AM GMT
Train derails in Canada, 13 people on board1 Jan 2020 8:26 AM GMT
Dhoni picked captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and T20 teams of...1 Jan 2020 8:24 AM GMT
Liverpool look to pick up where they left off1 Jan 2020 8:21 AM GMT
We can finish in top 4 at Tokyo Olympics, says Manpreet1 Jan 2020 8:19 AM GMT