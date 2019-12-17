Apple Arcade annual plan now available for Rs 999 in India

San Francisco: Apple's subscription-based gaming service Arcade is adding an annual subscription option for Rs 999 per year, joining the existing Rs 99 monthly subscription option.

At present, Indian users need to pay Rs 99 a month for the service, which equals to Rs 1,188 annually, but with the new annual plan, users will end up paying Rs 83.25 a month. The annual tier was first reported by German blog iFun.de.

Customers, who have already subscribed to the monthly Apple Arcade plan, can switch to the annual one by navigating to the Subscriptions menu in the App Store.

New Apple Arcade subscribers will presumably be presented with the annual option when signing up, too.

Apple Arcade launched on September 19 with more than 100 games and are made exclusively for Apple hardware including iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV.

Recently, Apple Arcade introduced "Ultimate Rivals" from Bit Fry Game Studios, a new sports game franchise that brings together athletes across hockey, basketball, football, baseball and soccer into a single officially licensed video game, a first in sports and gaming.