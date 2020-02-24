Android 11 OS update for POCO X2 confirmed
Bengaluru: POCO, an independent brand by Chinese handset maker Xiaomi, on Monday confirmed its POCO X2 smartphone will be updated to Android 11 operating system (OS).
Announced earlier this month, POCO X2 currently ships with Android 10 OS with MIUI for POCO on top.
"With a demonstrated history of listening to its consumers, POCO enjoys a loyal fan and user base that stays engaged with the company. With a commitment to upgrade POCO X2 to Android 11-based MIUI for POCO, users can be sure their 120Hz display-powered POCO X2 will stay updated with the latest and the best software," the company said in a statement.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset-powered POCO X2 sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. POCO X2 runs Android 10 operating system (OS) and house a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging.
Currently, the company shares manufacturing facility in India with Xiaomi.
With a Full HD+ resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio, the device comes HDR10-certified.
