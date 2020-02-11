3D software major Dassault Systemes moves from things to life

Nashville (US): From magic wheelchairs for kids to lower limb prosthetic components for sportsperson, 3D simulation technology is empowering the healthcare sector and the inaugural '3DEXPERIENCE World' event by French 3D software major Dassault Systemes embarked on a journey to transform how people are cured and help them live a better, healthier life.



Sharing a unique analogy, Bernard Charles, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systemes, said during the keynote address on Monday that while the human body is made of 27 molecules, a smartphone consists of 57 molecules so the way we define things, we can very well define a human body via 'virtual twin experience'.

"We want to do the visual experience of human bodies. We helped aviation, manufacturing and cities become smart years back and now, we are moving from things to life. With the 'virtual twin experience' in the 3DExperience platform, life sciences and healthcare sectors are the next to be transformed," Charles told the gathering of over 6,000 designers, engineers, makers, entrepreneurs, students and business leaders at the Nashville City Music Center.

"The virtual twin experience of the human body will enable us to invent new ways of representing life by understanding and representing the invisible, and make a lasting contribution for the benefit of all," he stressed.

Known in the racing community as "Monster", Mike Schultz is a Paralympic snowboarder who won gold and silver in Snowboarding at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in South Korea.

After he became an amputee in 2008, his second passion in life became to designing and creating things and help people like him.

Schultz is now founder of performance prosthetic manufacturer BioDapt that designs, manufactures and distributes high performance lower limb prosthetic components.

"The goal is to manufacture the highest quality and versatile components that allow amputees to participate in sports and activities. This equipment can be, and is used by many elite adaptive athletes at the highest level of competition as well as the average person who just wants to get out and be active doing the sports/activities they enjoy," said Schultz on the stage.

On the other hand, Magic Wheelchair, a non-profit organization started by Ryan Weimer and his wife in 2915, builds epic costumes for kids in wheelchairs at no cost to families.

Their own children were born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy and they wanted to bring hope and awareness to this condition as well as those afflicting children all over who are confined to their wheelchair.

SOLIDWORKS is a sponsor of the Magic Wheelchair organisation, providing SOLIDWORKS software to volunteer design teams.

The '3DEXPERIENCE World' builds on the 20-year legacy of Dassault Systmes' 'SOLIDWORKS World' event, dedicated to the 3D design and engineering community.

"We're continuing the long legacy we've built with this community. 3DEXPERIENCE World is a unique gathering where 3D enthusiasts can think creatively, network, and be inspired by future technological advances," said Gian Paolo Bassi, CEO, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systemes.

While 3DEXPERIENCE is Cloud-based online platform, SOLIDWORKS is the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) software and the two would now supplement each other in a big way.

The global 3DExperience major also announced new commercial offers that will help SOLIDWORKS users develop new customer solutions seamlessly.