1 in 2 Indian PC users don't take full data backup

New Delhi: Although more than one in every four PC users in India has lost their content or data in the past, new research has found that one in every two respondents does not take complete back up of their content.

Over 40 per cent of the respondents cited the paucity of time and the tediousness of the data backup process as the key deterrents for backing up their content, said the study by storage solutions major Western Digital.

Among the researched group, only 24 per cent of females and a meagre 18 per cent among the 36-45 age group back up their data.

Eighty-four percent of the audience blamed a virus attack, system crash, or a forgotten password as the main reasons for losing their data.

"People increasingly realise the importance of their content -- often memories that should last a lifetime. If you look at the younger generation, from 22-35 years old, they are the trend drivers, and over 82 per cent of them back up their data. We expect to see this habit spiralling to all consumer segments," Jaganathan Chelliah, Director Marketing, Western Digital India, said in a statement.

Western Digital also introduced its newest My Passport -- slimmest 5TB portable hard drive -- in the Indian market. The latest generation of the My Passport line is up to 30 per cent smaller than its predecessor

The My Passport drive comes equipped with WD Backup software to help make sure that photos, videos, music and documents don't get lost.

The My Passport drives are available at popular e-commerce sites and at retailers at Rs 4,499 for 1TB to Rs 10,999 for 5TB, said Western Digital.

The new My Passport HDD is just 0.75 in (19.15mm) thick. The My Passport drive is formatted for Windows 10 and features a USB 3.0 connector that is compatible with USB 2.0.

"Our award-winning My Passport line is now enhanced with the slimmest 5TB portable hard drive in the WD brand portfolio," said Khalid Wani, Direct Channel Sales, Western Digital India.