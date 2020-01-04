Yera Sukha
Ingredients:
Stone Flower 5 g
Star Anise 5 g
Dry Red Chilli 5 g
Onion 45 g
Tomato 45 g
Curry Leaves 10 g
Ginger & Garlic Paste 5 g
Turmeric Powder 5 g
Red Chilli Powder 3 g
Coriander Powder 3 g
Garam Masala Powder 3 g
Salt 4-5 g
Oil 15 ml
Jumbo Prawn 4 whole
Bell Pepper (Red & Yellow) 30 g
Preparation:
Marinate the prawns with salt and turmeric. Fry the marinated prawns in hot oil, keep them aside. Cut red and yellow bell pepper into dices. Pour oil into the pan. Add stone flower, star anise, dry red chilli. Then add chopped onion, curry leaves, ginger and garlic paste. Stir till golden brown. Next, add turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, chopped tomato and salt, stir till the tomato is well done. Add the fried prawn into the mixture alongside the cut bell pepper. Finally, arrange on the serving plate, garnishing with fried curry leaves and sliced dry red chilli.
(Courtesy: Chef Veena, The Spice Route, The Imperial, New Delhi)
