Traditional Mexican Guacamole
Ingredients
Avocados (peeled and pitted) 2
Tomatoes (chopped) 1 cup
Onion (chopped) 1/4 cup
Cilantro (chopped) 1/4 cup
Lemon Juice 2 tbsp
Jalapeno Pepper (seeded and minced) 1
Salt and Ground Black Pepper to taste
Method
Mash avocados in a bowl until creamy.
Mix tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lemon juice, and jalapeno pepper into mashed avocado until well combined; season with salt and black pepper.
(Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com)
