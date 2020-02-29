Traditional Mexican Guacamole

Ingredients

Avocados (peeled and pitted) 2

Tomatoes (chopped) 1 cup

Onion (chopped) 1/4 cup

Cilantro (chopped) 1/4 cup

Lemon Juice 2 tbsp

Jalapeno Pepper (seeded and minced) 1

Salt and Ground Black Pepper to taste

Method

Mash avocados in a bowl until creamy.

Mix tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lemon juice, and jalapeno pepper into mashed avocado until well combined; season with salt and black pepper.

(Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com)