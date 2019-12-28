Tomato & Feta Tart
Ingredients:
Unbaked Pie Crust 1 whole
Feta Cheese (crumbled) 1 ½ cup
Medium Shallot (diced) 1cup
Fresh Thyme 4 sprigs
Chopped Basil 1 tbsp
Kosher Salt ½ tsp
Black Pepper ¼ tsp
Medium Tomatoes (sliced) 3
Preparation:
Start by preheating oven to 250 degree celsius. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Then, place the pie crust on a lightly floured work surface and roll the dough out to a 12-inch circle. Transfer it to the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the dough and then sprinkle with shallot, thyme leaves, basil, salt, and pepper. Arrange the tomatoes over the cheese and herbs. Next, gently fold the edges of the dough over the tomatoes, covering about 2 inches of the filling. Pleat the dough every 2 inches. Finish by baking until the crust is golden-brown and the tomatoes are soft, about 40 to 45 minutes. Allow cooling for 10 minutes more and serve warm.
(Courtesy: Shangri-La Hotel)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
KMC officials under Firhad Hakim's radar28 Dec 2019 5:32 PM GMT
At 11.1oC, city experiences lowest temperature of this...28 Dec 2019 5:32 PM GMT
Indian Army rescues 1,500 stranded tourists from Sikkim28 Dec 2019 5:30 PM GMT
CISF seizes 804 gm gold worth `32L from airport28 Dec 2019 5:29 PM GMT
Be cautious while correcting names in voters' list28 Dec 2019 5:28 PM GMT