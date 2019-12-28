Tomato & Feta Tart

Ingredients:

Unbaked Pie Crust 1 whole

Feta Cheese (crumbled) 1 ½ cup

Medium Shallot (diced) 1cup

Fresh Thyme 4 sprigs

Chopped Basil 1 tbsp

Kosher Salt ½ tsp

Black Pepper ¼ tsp

Medium Tomatoes (sliced) 3

Preparation:

Start by preheating oven to 250 degree celsius. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Then, place the pie crust on a lightly floured work surface and roll the dough out to a 12-inch circle. Transfer it to the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the dough and then sprinkle with shallot, thyme leaves, basil, salt, and pepper. Arrange the tomatoes over the cheese and herbs. Next, gently fold the edges of the dough over the tomatoes, covering about 2 inches of the filling. Pleat the dough every 2 inches. Finish by baking until the crust is golden-brown and the tomatoes are soft, about 40 to 45 minutes. Allow cooling for 10 minutes more and serve warm.

(Courtesy: Shangri-La Hotel)