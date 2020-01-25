Rocket, smoked salmon & four cheese Focaccia
Ingredients
Thin Pizza Base (cooked) 1
Four Cheese Sauce 40 ml
Rocket Leaves 40 g
Smoked Salmon 30 g
Pine Nuts 10 g
Dry Ricotta Cheese Crumble 20 g
Black Pepper & Salt to taste
Extra Virgin Olive Oil to drizzle
Micro Herbs for garnish
Preparation
Cook pizza base to crisp. In a bowl mix rocket, ricotta and pine nuts with olive oil and seasoning (salt and black pepper). Now top pizza base with rocket mix and top with smoked salmon. Drizzle some extra virgin olive oil and garnish with micro herbs and serve cold.
(Courtesy: Chef Prem K Pogakula – Executive Chef, The Imperial, New Delhi)
