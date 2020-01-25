Rocket, smoked salmon & four cheese Focaccia

Ingredients

Thin Pizza Base (cooked) 1

Four Cheese Sauce 40 ml

Rocket Leaves 40 g

Smoked Salmon 30 g

Pine Nuts 10 g

Dry Ricotta Cheese Crumble 20 g

Black Pepper & Salt to taste

Extra Virgin Olive Oil to drizzle

Micro Herbs for garnish

Preparation

Cook pizza base to crisp. In a bowl mix rocket, ricotta and pine nuts with olive oil and seasoning (salt and black pepper). Now top pizza base with rocket mix and top with smoked salmon. Drizzle some extra virgin olive oil and garnish with micro herbs and serve cold.

(Courtesy: Chef Prem K Pogakula – Executive Chef, The Imperial, New Delhi)