Pumpkin Waffles & Apple Cider Syrup

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour 2 1/2 cups

Baking powder 4 tspn

Ground cinnamon 2 tspn

Ground allspice 1 tspn

Ground ginger 1 tspn

Salt 1/2 tspn

Packed brown sugar 1/4 cup

Canned pumpkin 1 cup

Milk 2 cups

Eggs, separated 4

Melted butter 1/4 cup

APPLE CIDER SYRUP

White sugar 1/2 cup

Cornstarch 1 tbsp

Ground cinnamon 1 tspn

Apple cider 1 cup

Lemon juice 1 tbsp

Butter 2 tbsp

Preparation:

Preheat a waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions.

Combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, salt and brown sugar in a mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together the pumpkin, milk and egg yolks.

Whip the egg whites in a clean dry bowl until soft peaks form. Stir the flour mixture and 1/4 cup melted butter to the pumpkin mixture, stirring just to combine. Use a whisk or rubber spatula to fold 1/3 of the egg whites into the batter, stirring gently until incorporated. Fold in the remaining egg whites. Cook waffles according to manufacturer's instructions.

To make the syrup, stir together the sugar, cornstarch, and cinnamon in a saucepan. Stir in the apple cider and lemon juice. Cook over medium heat until mixture begins to boil; boil until the syrup thickens. Remove from heat and stir in the 2 tablespoons of butter until melted. Serve warm.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com