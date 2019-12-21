Pumpkin Waffles & Apple Cider Syrup
Ingredients:
All-purpose flour 2 1/2 cups
Baking powder 4 tspn
Ground cinnamon 2 tspn
Ground allspice 1 tspn
Ground ginger 1 tspn
Salt 1/2 tspn
Packed brown sugar 1/4 cup
Canned pumpkin 1 cup
Milk 2 cups
Eggs, separated 4
Melted butter 1/4 cup
APPLE CIDER SYRUP
White sugar 1/2 cup
Cornstarch 1 tbsp
Ground cinnamon 1 tspn
Apple cider 1 cup
Lemon juice 1 tbsp
Butter 2 tbsp
Preparation:
Preheat a waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions.
Combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, salt and brown sugar in a mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together the pumpkin, milk and egg yolks.
Whip the egg whites in a clean dry bowl until soft peaks form. Stir the flour mixture and 1/4 cup melted butter to the pumpkin mixture, stirring just to combine. Use a whisk or rubber spatula to fold 1/3 of the egg whites into the batter, stirring gently until incorporated. Fold in the remaining egg whites. Cook waffles according to manufacturer's instructions.
To make the syrup, stir together the sugar, cornstarch, and cinnamon in a saucepan. Stir in the apple cider and lemon juice. Cook over medium heat until mixture begins to boil; boil until the syrup thickens. Remove from heat and stir in the 2 tablespoons of butter until melted. Serve warm.
Courtesy: allrecipes.com
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'We are worried about Krishna Glass building'21 Dec 2019 5:47 PM GMT
Sex racket busted in South Kolkata21 Dec 2019 5:46 PM GMT
Bidhannagar police take measures to prevent road mishaps21 Dec 2019 5:43 PM GMT
Jamia students protest outside varsity campus21 Dec 2019 5:42 PM GMT
'Create museum to document cops action in Jamia'21 Dec 2019 5:41 PM GMT