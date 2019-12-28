Pumpkin soup

Ingredients:

Pumpkin 500 g

Onion one whole

Chicken Stock 500 ml

Corn Flour 1 tbsp

Water 1 ½ tbsp

Cream 150 ml

Butter 50 g

Sea Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Olive Oil 1 tsp

Sage 6 leaves

Pumpkin Seeds as required

Feta Cheese (crumbled) as required

Preparation:

Start by cutting the pumpkin into large pieces and place them in a hot pan with a little olive oil until lightly coloured. Then, add chicken stock, onion and simmer until the pumpkin and onion are cooked – roughly 15 minutes. Next, add the cream and bring to a boil and then add the cornflour and water. Blitz the mixture with butter until the texture is to your liking. Then, add sage and bring to a boil. Finally, season with salt and pepper and garnish with sage, pumpkin seeds and feta cheese.

(Courtesy: Shangri-La Hotel)