Pumpkin soup
Ingredients:
Pumpkin 500 g
Onion one whole
Chicken Stock 500 ml
Corn Flour 1 tbsp
Water 1 ½ tbsp
Cream 150 ml
Butter 50 g
Sea Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Olive Oil 1 tsp
Sage 6 leaves
Pumpkin Seeds as required
Feta Cheese (crumbled) as required
Preparation:
Start by cutting the pumpkin into large pieces and place them in a hot pan with a little olive oil until lightly coloured. Then, add chicken stock, onion and simmer until the pumpkin and onion are cooked – roughly 15 minutes. Next, add the cream and bring to a boil and then add the cornflour and water. Blitz the mixture with butter until the texture is to your liking. Then, add sage and bring to a boil. Finally, season with salt and pepper and garnish with sage, pumpkin seeds and feta cheese.
(Courtesy: Shangri-La Hotel)
