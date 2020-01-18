Pork Chops
Ingredients
Onion (sliced into rings) 1 large
Boneless Pork Chops (trimmed) 10 large pieces
Cream of Onion Soup 300 g
Cream of Mushroom Soup 300 g
Water 150 ml
Ranch Dressing Mix 30 g
Dry Onion Soup Mix 30 g
Salt to taste
Ground Black Pepper to taste
Preparation
Spread about half the onion slices into the bottom of the slow cooker. Arrange 5 pork chops atop the onion layer. Repeat layering with remaining onion and pork chops.
Pour cream of onion soup, cream of mushroom soup, and water over the pork chops and onion. Sprinkle ranch dressing mix and onion soup mix over the pork chops; season with salt and pepper.
Cook on High until the pork chops are tender to your liking, 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Alternately, you can cook on Low for 4 1/2 to 5 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).
(Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com)
